Miami Ayer y Hoy

Un viaje en el tiempo para descubrir nuestra propia historia a través de videos inéditos, fotos de archivo y periódicos de antaño.

Aeropuerto Internacional de MiamiPlantation Historical MuseumThe Breakers
Olympia Theatre Jackie GleasonWell of Ancient MysteriesMerrick HouseEl Hipódromo de HialeahLos Primeros Habitantes
Brigada 2506 MuseumBoca Raton Museum of ArtDoctor Thomas HousePatricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum FIUThe Bass MuseumWilliam J. KromeSecretos de Key BiscayneCatedral & IglesiaLa Llegada del Tren
Bay of Pigs Air MemorialArt of the Hollywood Backdrop El Rincón de San LázaroThe WolfsonianAlhambra Water Tower & Prado EntranceFlorida Pioneer Museum Casa de VersaceEl FaritoEl Río de Miami, El Círculo y Brickell
The Holocaust Documentation & Education CenterImmaculata La Salle High SchoolBelen Jesuit SchoolCarrollton SchoolColony TheatreGold Coast Railroad MuseumJungle Island & Pinecrest GardensEl Primer Doctor
The Wiener Museum of Decorative ArtsLourdes AcademyThe Historic Hampton HouseCoral Gables MuseumThe Chinese Village & Dutch South AfricaErmita de la CaridadLummus Park Historic DistrictHistorias de Amor
NSU Art MuseumAcademia Conchita EspinosaManuel Artime TheaterHistory of Diving MuseumThe French Normandy Village & Charles LejeuneMiami de modaFairchild & Marjorie Stoneman DouglasEl Primer Piloto & Miami City Hall
Clewiston MuseumCox Science CenterCoral Gables City HallMuseum of Graffiti & WynwoodOld Fire Station N.2Dupont BuildingThe KampongLas Piscinas de Coral Gables
Barry UniversityDíaz Ayala Music CollectionBonnet House Museum & GardenCuban Hebrew & Jewish Museum of FloridaSantuario de SchoenstattMiami Militar MuseumCementerio & The DoorsEl Primer Fotógrafo & Barnacle
Colección Pedro PanCelia Cruz & Libertad Lamarque CollectionFlagler Greyhound Track & Jai-Alai MagicCity of Miami Fire Rescue Training CenterThe Ernest Hemingway HomeCauley SquareSerpentarium & El CircoEl Vizcaya
Historic Butler HouseNorton Museum of ArtColonial Florida Cultural Heritage CenterThai TempleBacardi BuildingsScottish RiteThe Beatles & Muhammad AliDeering State
The Miracle TheatreAnn Norton Sculpture GardenMiami Zoo & Crandon ZooMiami Beach
Fox Astronomical ObservatoryMuseum & Discovery & ScienceMiami Marine StadiumLas Casitas en el Agua & Huracanes
History Fort LauderdaleTribu MiccosukeeEl Cambio de Downtown
Frank & Ivy StranahanLa Casa del BalletLa Torre de la Libertad
Historic Stranahan House MuseumLa Memoria de MiamiCalle Ocho, Tower Theater & La Pequeña Habana
Marilys Llanos

