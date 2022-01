Recuperan otros 4 cuerpos tras naufragio frente a costas de Florida

#UPDATE @USCG crews are still searching. The good Sam notified #USCG Sector #Miami watchstanders, Tuesday, at approx. 8 a.m. after rescuing a man on a capsized vessel. Multiple cutters & aircraft are searching from #Bimini, #Bahamas to #FortPierce Inlet.



More updates follow. pic.twitter.com/kCVQ4LCaTe