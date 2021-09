Un motociclista murió atropellado en Homestead, buscan al responsable

#MDPD needs your help in locating the vehicle and driver involved in a HIT & RUN TRAFFIC FATALITY that occurred on 9/19/21 in the area of NE 14 Street & Krome Avenue. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305)471-8477 or by dialing **TIPS. pic.twitter.com/Df2Mm3zdxb