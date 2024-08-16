Restaurantes participantes en Miami Spice 2024

¡Es oficial! ¡Las ofertas del 23º evento anual de Miami Spice están aquí!

Desde el 1 de agosto hasta el 30 de septiembre, tanto locales como visitantes pueden disfrutar de más de 250 de los mejores restaurantes de Miami sin los precios elevados, gracias a los meses de Miami Spice organizados por la Oficina de Convenciones y Visitantes del Gran Miami (GMCVB).

Durante los próximos dos meses, los comensales podrán disfrutar de menús de tres platos a precios fijos por solo $30 o $35 para el almuerzo y brunch, y $45 o $60 para la cena.

1107 Steak and Bar

27 Restaurant and Bar

94th Aero Squadron Restaurant

A Fish Called Avalon

A Love Story Winery and Bistro

Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen

Aba Miami - Bal Harbour

Adrift Mare

Amal Miami

Amalia Restaurant

Amara at Paraiso

American Social

Americana Kitchen

Area 31 Brickell

Aromas Del Peru Coral Gables

Atlantiko - The St. Regis Bal Harbour

Avra Estiatorio Miami

Azabu Miami Beach

Azzurro Italian Restaurant & Bar

Bagatelle Miami

Bakan

Balan's

BaleenKitchen

Baoli

Bar Central at SLS South Beach

Bar Collins

Barsecco

Bayshore Club

Beauty and the Butcher

Bellini

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer

Blind Tiger

BLT Prime

Blue Collar

Blue Matisse Restaurant and Nau Lounge

Bouchon Bistro

Boulud Sud

Brasserie Brickell Key

Brasserie Laurel

Bugatti Bistro

Bulla Gastrobar Coral Gables

Bulla Gastrobar Doral

Bulla Gastrobar The Falls

Bunbury

Byblos Miami

Certo

Cafe Catula Fine Restaurant and Art Gallery

Cafe Americano Brickell

Cafe Americano Ocean Drive

Cafe La Trova

Cafe Prima Pasta

Cajun Boil Seafood Restaurant

CalaMillor Gourmet Experience

Calle Dragones Miami

Cane Fire Grille

Cartagena at SLS South Beach

Casa Faena

Casa Isola Osteria

Casa Mariano

Casa Neos

Casadonna

Cecconi's Miami Beach at Soho Beach House

Cerveceria La Tropical

Champions Bar & Grill

Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant and Bar

Chica

Chug's Diner

ConSentido

Cote Miami

Crust

Delilah Miami

DiLido Beach Club

Dolce Italian Restaurant

Doma Restaurant

Donna Mare Trattoria

Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market

The Drexel

Earls Kitchen + Bar

Eating House

Elastika

Essensia at the Palms Hotel & Spa

Estiatorio Milos

Fabel Miami

Fairways at the Biltmore

Ferraro's Kitchen Restaurant

Fiola Miami

Fontana

Fratelli La Bufala

French Bistro

Gekko

Giselle Miami

Glass & Vine

Gold Coast Kitchen + Cocktails

Grand Central

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Brickell

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Pinecrest

Hakkasan

Happy Wine in the Grove

Havana 1957 - Breakwater

Havana 1957 - Ocean Drive

Havana Harry's

Hell's Kitchen Miami

Hotel Aka Brickell

Hutong

Il Mulino New York

Isabella's

Jaguar Restaurant

Jarana Aventura

Jaya at the Setai

Joe's Stone Crab Restaurant

Joey Aventura"

Joia Beach Restaurant and Beach Lounge

Kao Sushi & Grill

Kaori

Katsuya South Beach

Ke-Uh at Acqualina Resort

Kissaki Sushi

KoKo

Komam Restaurant

Komodo

Korner67

Krüs Kitchen

La Terraza Cafe & Bar

Le Jardinier Miami

Le Zoo Restaurant

Levant

Level 6 Rooftop Restaurant

Lido Bayside Grill

Lido Restaurant at the Surf Club

Lira Beirut Eatery

Los Félix

Los Fuegos at Faena Miami Beach

LPM Restaurant & Bar

LT Steak & Seafood

Lucky Cat by Gordon Ramsay

Mamo Restaurant Miami

Marabu

Mareva 1939 at the National Hotel

Marfil Bistro

Mastro's

Mayami

Mayu Miami by Aromas del Peru

Mercato Della Pescheria Miami Beach

MesaMar Seafood Table

Michael's Genuine Food + Drink

Mignonette

Mila Restaurant

Minty Z

Mirabella

Miss Crispy Rice

Morton's the Steakhouse - Coral Gables

Morton's the Steakhouse - North Miami

Mosaico Kitchen + Bar

Motek - Coral Gables & Brickell

Mr. Chow Miami

Mr. Omakase

News Cafe

Nikki Beach

Noma Beach at Redfish

North Italia - Aventura

North Italia - Miami Brickell

North Italia Dadeland

Novecento Aventura

Novecento Brickell

Novecento Doral

Novecento Key Biscayne

Ocean Grill at the Setai

Ocean Social

Oh! Mexico

Oise

Ola Restaurant

Old Lisbon Sunset Drive

One K

Orilla Bar & Grill

Osteria

Pao by Paul Qui at Faena Miami Beach

Paperfish Sushi

Papi Steak

Pascal's On Ponce

Pasta

Pastis Miami

Perl By Chef IP

Petralunga

Pink Taco

Pinstripes Aventura

Pisco y Nazca Coral Gables

Pisco y Nazca Doral

Pisco y Nazca Kendall

Planta Queen

Planta South Beach

Platea Miami

Playa Miami

Prime 54

Prime Italian

Primo's Italian Restaurant and Bar

Pubbelly Sushi Brickell City Centre

Pubbelly Sushi Dadeland

Pubbelly Sushi Miami Beach

Pubbelly Sushi Aventura

Red Rooster Overtown

Red South Beach

Redfarm Miami

Reunion Ktchn Bar

R House

Root & Bone South Miami

Rosa Sky Rooftop

Rusty Pelican

Ruth's Chris Steak House

Sereia

Sérêvène Miami

Sala'o Cuban Restaurant & Bar

Salty Flame

Salumeria 104

Salvaje Miami

Sawa Restaurant & Lounge

Seaspice

Serena Miami

Sexy Fish Miami

Sha Wynwood

Social Club

Sofia Design District

Stiltsville Fish Bar

The Strand at Carillon Miami

Stubborn Seed

Sushi | Bar Miami

Swan

Talavera Cocina Mexicana

Taquerias El Mexicano and Los Altos

Tequiztlan Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar

The Amalfi LLama

The Capital Grille

The Deck at Island Gardens

The Gibson Room

The Hampton Social - Brickell Miami

The Henry

The Palm - Miami

The Pilot House Bar & Restaurant

The River Oyster Bar

The Wagyu Bar

Toku Modern Asian - Miami

Toro Toro

Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood and Crab

Tulum at W Miami

Tur Kitchen

Two Chefs Restaurant

Uva Restaurant & Bar

Varsol Sushi Bar

Via Emilia 9

Villa Azur Restaurant & Lounge

Vinya Table

W Miami

Whitney's Restaurant

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

Zaytinya South Beach

Zeru Miami

Zoi Restaurant & Lounge

Zuma Miami