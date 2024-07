Retiran al menos 3 millones de limpiadores a vapor porque pueden arrojar agua caliente y provocar quemaduras

#RECALL More than 3 million @BISSELLclean Steam Shot™ Handheld Steam Cleaners due to burn hazard. The steam cleaners can expel hot water or steam while heating or during use, posing a burn hazard. Get refund. CONTACT: https://t.co/qlND2TTkjX -855-417-7001https://t.co/QBZg7HDDV1 pic.twitter.com/IaH2bjnFmn