Rescatan a seis personas tras choque entre embarcaciones en costas de Hollywood

#Breaking @USCG Sta. #FortLauderdale, @FLFR411, Hollywood Fire & @browardsheriff rescued 6 ppl Sat., at approx. 7 pm, after a rec. boat collided w/ a motor vessel. The rec. vessel reportedly lost control driving through prop wash from a nearby tug. Minor injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/gIIs9g6oJH