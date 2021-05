Policía de Miami busca a adolescente de 13 años reportada como desaparecida

We need assistance in locating 13-year-old Chloe Maarouf. She was reported missing today (5/24/21) from 117 SW 10 St. She was last seen wearing a pink hat, black sweater & black shoes, carrying a red/brown backpack. If you know her whereabouts, please call 305-579-6111 or 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/VKtUoylsum