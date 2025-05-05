¿Dónde y cómo obtener mi Real ID en el sur de Florida? El 7 de mayo entra en vigor

DL & MV Belle Glade 2976 State Road 15

Belle Glade, FL 33430

Map to location 561-355-2264 Mon-Fri

DL: 8:15am-4:30pm

MV: 8:15am-5:00pm By Reservation Only



Please send all mail correspondence to:

PO Box 3715, West Palm Beach, FL 33402



Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal



Delray Beach 501 S. Congress Ave.

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Greenacres 4215 S. Military Trail

Greenacres, FL 33463

Palm Beach Gardens 3185 PGA Blvd.

Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Westlake 16440 Town Center Parkway South

Westlake, FL 33470

