¿Dónde y cómo obtener mi Real ID en el sur de Florida? El 7 de mayo entra en vigor

A partir de este 7 de mayo, los viajeros estadounidenses deberán cumplir con los requisitos de Real ID para abordar vuelos nacionales y acceder a ciertas instalaciones federales.
El Real ID, que se empezó a emitir en Florida desde 2010, es una iniciativa nacional que busca “mejorar la seguridad de las licencias de conducir y tarjetas de identificación emitidas por el estado, lo que a su vez ayudará a combatir el terrorismo y reducir el fraude de identidad”, según el Departamento de Seguridad Nacional.
Para obtener la Real ID, las personas deben ir a una oficina de servicio de licencias de conducir o a una oficina de recaudación de impuestos de su condado.
También deben llevar uno de los siguientes documentos para establecer su identidad, comprobante de residencia legal y fecha de nacimiento.
Para ciudadanos estadounidenses:
- Pasaporte estadounidense válido y vigente.
- Copia original o certificada de un acta de nacimiento.
- Informe Consular de Nacimiento en el Extranjero.
- Certificado de Naturalización emitido por el DHS.
- Certificado de Ciudadanía.
En caso de que el nombre actual y el nombre que figura en el documento de identidad principal sean diferentes, también debe traer: documento de cambio de nombre ordenado por un tribunal, certificado de matrimonio emitido por los tribunales y/o decreto de divorcio emitido por los tribunales.
Para extranjeros:
- Tarjeta de residente permanente válida y vigente (I-551 para residentes permanentes legales).
- Pasaporte válido para no inmigrantes, excepto solicitantes de asilo y refugiados.
- Otro documento emitido por el gobierno que muestre su nombre completo.
- Documento del Departamento de Seguridad Nacional que acredite su presencia legal.
Tanto ciudadanos como extranjeros deberán llevar: tarjeta de seguro social o comprobante de su número de seguro social.
MIAMI-DADE
|Street Address
|Phone Number
|Office Hours
|Comments
|Office Status
|DL
|Florida City
|1448 N. Krome Ave.
Suite #103
Florida City, FL 33034
Map to location
|305-229-6333
|Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri:
8:00am-5:00pm
Wed:
8:30am-5:00pm
|CDL HazMat
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|Appointments.
|DL
|Hialeah
|11093 NW 138th St.
Suites #1-9
Hialeah, FL 33018
Map to location
|305-229-6333
|Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri:
8:00am-5:00pm
Wed:
8:30am-5:00pm
|CDL HazMat
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|Appointments.
|Miami
(Central)
|3721 NW 7th St.
Miami, FL 33126
Map to location
|305-229-6333
|Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri:
8:00am-5:00pm
Wed:
8:30am-5:00pm
|CDL HazMat
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|Appointments.
|Miami
(Coral Reef)
|14653 SW 122 Ave.
Miami, FL 33186
Map to location
|305-229-6333
|Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri:
8:00am-5:00pm
Wed:
8:30am-5:00pm
|CDL HazMat
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|Appointments.
|Miami
(Kendall)
|11735 SW 147th Ave.
Suite #23
Miami, FL 33196
Map to location
|305-229-6333
|Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri:
8:00am-5:00pm
Wed:
8:30am-5:00pm
|CDL HazMat
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|Appointments.
|Miami
(Miami Gardens)
|18326 NW 7th Avenue,
Miami Gardens, FL 33169
Map to location
|305-229-6333
|Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri:
8:00am-5:00pm
Wed:
8:30am-5:00pm
|CDL HazMat
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|Appointments.
|Miami
(Mall of Americas)
|Mall of Americas
7795 W. Flagler St.
Suite #82C
Miami, FL 33126
Map to location
Inside the Mall of Americas, next to Marshall’s
|305-229-6333
|Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri:
8:00am-5:00pm
Wed:
8:30am-5:00pm
Sat:
8:00am-1:00pm
|CDL HazMat
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|Appointments.
|Miami
(Northside)
|7900 NW 27 Ave.
Suite #E14
Miami, FL 33147
Map to location
|305-229-6333
|Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri:
8:00am-5:00pm
Wed:
8:30am-5:00pm
|CDL HazMat
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|Appointments.
|*North Miami
(Justice Ctr)
|15555 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33160
Map to location
|305-375-5448
|Mon-Fri
8:00am-4:00pm
|No driving tests or written tests at this location.
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|MV
|**Miami
|18655 S. Dixie Highway
Miami, FL 33157
Map to location
|305-252-1001
|Mon-Fri
9:00am-5:30pm
Sat
9:00am-12:30pm
|Motor Vehicle Services Only
|MV
|**Miami
|2621 NW 54th St.
Miami, FL 33142
Map to location
|305-633-1115
|Mon-Fri
9:00am-5:00pm
Sat
9:00am-12:00pm
|Motor Vehicle Services Only
|**Coral Gables
|1418 Ponce de Leon Blvd.
Coral Gables, FL 33134
Map to location
|305-444-1138
|Mon-Fri
9:00am-5:00pm
Sat
Closed
|Motor Vehicle Services Only
|**Homestead
|30708 S. Federal Highway
Homestead, FL 33030
Map to location
|305-247-2731
|Mon-Fri
9:00am-5:30pm
Sat
8:00am-2:00pm
|Motor Vehicle Services Only
|**Miami
|11287 S. Dixie Highway
Miami, FL 33156
Map to location
|305-235-8901
|Mon-Fri
8:30am-5:00pm
Sat
10:00am-2:00pm
|Motor Vehicle Services Only
|**Miami
|1375 NW 36th St.
Miami, FL 33142
Map to location
|305-638-8000
|Mon-Fri
9:00am-5:00pm
Sat
Closed
|Motor Vehicle Services Only
|**Miami
|8530 Bird Road (40th St.)
Miami, FL 33155
Map to location
|305-226-1231
|Mon-Fri
8:30am-5:30pm
Sat
8:30am-2:30pm
|Motor Vehicle Services Only
|**Miami
|13710-K SW 56th St.
Miami, FL 33175
Map to location
|786-391-2181
|Mon-Fri
8:30am-5:30pm
Sat
8:30 am-1:30 pm
|Motor Vehicle Services Only
|**Hialeah
|20 W. 49th St.
Hialeah, FL 33012
Map to location
|305-822-4752
|Mon-Fri
8:30am-5:00pm
Sat
8:00am-1:00pm
|Motor Vehicle Services Only
|**Miami
|1834 NE Miami Gardens Drive
Miami, FL 33179
Map to location
|305-947-4633
|Mon-Fri
8:30am-5:30pm
Sat
9:30am-12:30pm
|Motor Vehicle Services Only
|**Miami
|804 NW 183rd St.
Miami, FL 33169
Map to location
|305-652-8800
|Mon-Fri
9:00am-5:30pm
Sat
9:00am-3:00pm
|Motor Vehicle Services Only
|*Miami
|200 NW 2nd Ave.
Miami, FL 33128
Map to location
|305-375-4977
|Mon-Fri
9:00am-2:30pm
No Title Work Accepted After 1:30pm
Sat
Closed
|Motor Vehicle Services Only
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|**Hialeah
|1550 W. 84th Street
Suite #75-76
Hialeah, FL 33014
Map to location
|305-822-6003
|Mon-Fri
8:30am-5:30pm
Sat
9:00am-1:00pm
|Motor Vehicle Services Only
|**Sweetwater
|10930 W. Flagler St.
Suite #308
Miami, FL 33174
Map to location
|305-221-5860
|Mon-Fri
9:00am-5:00pm
Sat
10:00am-2:00pm
|Motor Vehicle Services Only
|**Miami Beach
|800 71st St.
Miami Beach, FL 33141
Map to location
|305-868-3277
|Mon-Fri
9:00am-5:30pm
|Motor Vehicle Services Only
|**North Miami Beach
|313 NE 167 St.
North Miami Beach, FL 33162
Map to location
|305-770-1900
|Mon-Fri
9:00am-6:00pm
Sat
9:00am-2:00pm
|Motor Vehicle Services Only
|**North Miami
|12935 W. Dixie Highway
North Miami, FL 33161
Map to location
|305-891-6424
|Mon-Fri
8:30am-5:30pm
Sat
8:30am-2:30pm
|Motor Vehicle Services Only
|**Hialeah Gardens
|11920 NW 87 Ct.
Hialeah Gardens, FL 33018
Map to location
|305-231-5700
|Mon-Fri
9:00am-5:30pm
Sat
9:00am-3:00pm
|Motor Vehicle Services Only
|**Miami Lakes
|6402 NW 186th St.
Hialeah, FL 33015
Map to location
|305-823-8877
|Mon-Fri
8:30am-5:30pm
Sat
8:30am-2:00pm
|Motor Vehicle Services Only
|**Miami
|10201 Hammocks Blvd.
Suite #H108
Miami, FL 33196
Map to location
|305-388-2942
|Mon-Fri
9:00am-5:00pm
Sat
9:00am-12:00pm
|Motor Vehicle Services Only
|**Miami
|11035 NW 27th Ave.
Miami, FL 33167
Map to location
|305-769-2700
|Mon-Fri
8:30am-5:30pm
Sat
8:30am-2:00pm
|Motor Vehicle Services Only
|**Miami
|2517 SW 8th St.
Miami, FL 33135
Map to location
|305-642-5041
|Mon-Fri
8:30am-6:00pm
Sat
8:30am-4:30pm
|Motor Vehicle Services Only
|**Miami
|7356 SW 117th Ave.
Kendall, FL 33183
Map to location
|305-661-1950
|Mon-Fri
9:00am-5:00pm
Sat
9:00am-1:00pm
|Motor Vehicle Services Only
|**Miami
|3636 NW 36th St.
Miami, FL 33142
Map to location
|305-634-2626
|Mon-Fri
9:00am-5:00pm
Sat
9:00am-2:00pm
|Motor Vehicle Services Only
|**Miami
|5747 NW Seventh St.
Miami, FL 33126
Map to location
|305-264-2545
|Mon - Fri
8:30 am - 5:30 pm
Sat
8:30 am - 12:30 pm
|Motor Vehicle Services Only
PALM BEACH
|Street Address
|Phone Number
|Office Hours
|Comments
|DL & MV
|Belle Glade
|2976 State Road 15
Belle Glade, FL 33430
Map to location
|561-355-2264
|Mon-Fri
DL: 8:15am-4:30pm
MV: 8:15am-5:00pm
|By Reservation Only
Please send all mail correspondence to:
PO Box 3715, West Palm Beach, FL 33402
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
Palm Beach County Residents Only
|DL & MV
|Delray Beach
|501 S. Congress Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Map to location
|561-355-2264
|Mon-Fri
DL: 8:15am-4:30pm
MV: 8:15am-5:00pm
|By Reservation Only
Please send all mail correspondence to:
PO Box 3715, West Palm Beach, FL 33402
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
Palm Beach County Residents Only
|Greenacres
|4215 S. Military Trail
Greenacres, FL 33463
Map to location
|561-355-2264
|Mon-Fri
DL: 8:15am-4:30pm
MV: 8:15am-5:00pm
|By Reservation Only
Please send all mail correspondence to:
PO Box 3715, West Palm Beach, FL 33402
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
Palm Beach County Residents Only
|Palm Beach Gardens
|3185 PGA Blvd.
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Map to location
|561-355-2264
|Mon-Fri
DL: 8:15am-4:30pm
MV: 8:15am-5:00pm
|By Reservation Only
Please send all mail correspondence to:
PO Box 3715, West Palm Beach, FL 33402
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
Palm Beach County Residents Only
|Westlake
|16440 Town Center Parkway South
Westlake, FL 33470
Map to location
|561-355-2264
|Mon-Fri
DL: 8:15am-4:30pm
MV:8:15am-5:00pm
|By Reservation Only
Please send all mail correspondence to:
PO Box 3715, West Palm Beach, FL 33402
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
Palm Beach County Residents Only
|West Palm Beach
|301 N. Olive Ave.
First Floor
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Map to location
|561-355-2264
|Mon-Fri
DL: 8:15am-4:30pm
MV:8:15am-5:00pm
|By Reservation Only
Please send all mail correspondence to:
PO Box 3715, West Palm Beach, FL 33402
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
Palm Beach County Residents Only
City
|Street Address
|Phone Number
|Office Hours
|Comments
|Office Status
|DL
|Lauderdale Lakes
|3718-3 W. Oakland Park Blvd.
Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33311
Map to location
|954-497-1570
|Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri:
8:00am-5:00pm
Wed:
8:30am-5:00pm
|Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|Appointments
|DL
|Margate
|1135 Banks Road
Margate, FL 33063
Map to location
|954-497-1570
|Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri:
8:00am-5:00pm
Wed:
8:30am-5:00pm
|CDL HazMat
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|Appointments
|Sunrise
|3511 N Pine Island Road
Sunrise, FL 33351
Map to location
|954-497-1570
|Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri:
8:00am-5:00pm
Wed:
8:30am-5:00pm
|Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|Appointments
|Pembroke Pines
|8001 Pembroke Road
Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
Map to location
|954-497-1570
|Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri:
8:00am-5:00pm
Wed:
8:30am-5:00pm
Sat:
8:00am-1:00pm
|CDL HazMat
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|Appointments
|Pompano Citi Centre
|1955 Federal Hwy, Unit J209
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Map to location
|954-497-1570
|Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri:
8:00am-5:00pm
Wed:
8:30am-5:00pm
Sat:
8:00am-1:00pm
|CDL HazMat
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|Appointments
|MV
|**Coral Springs
|1160 N. University Drive
Coral Springs, FL 33071
Map to location
|954-765-4697
|Mon-Fri
9:00am-5:00pm
|Motor Vehicle Services Only
|MV
|**Ft. Lauderdale
|1113 N. Federal Highway
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33304
Map to location
|954-765-4697
|Mon-Fri
9:00am-5:00pm
Sat
9:00am-2:00pm
|Motor Vehicle Services Only
|*Plantation
|1800 NW 66th Ave.
Suite 101
Plantation, FL 33313
Map to location
|954-765-4697
|Mon-Fri
8:30am-5:00pm
|Motor Vehicle Services Only
VIN Verifications not conducted at this location
Title Services until 4:30 p.m.
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|**Hollywood
|3387 Sheridan St.
Hollywood, FL 33021
Map to location
|954-765-4697
|Mon-Fri
9:00am-5:00pm
Sat
9:00am-2:00pm
|Motor Vehicle Services Only
|**Deerfield
|2265-A W. Hillsboro Blvd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Map to location
|954-596-2110
|Mon-Fri
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Motor Vehicle Services Only
|**Pembroke Pines
|294 S. Flamingo Road
Pembroke Pines, FL 33026
Map to location
|954-765-4697
|Mon-Fri
9:00am-5:00pm
|Motor Vehicle Services Only
|**Lauderhill
|1299-A NW 40th Ave.
Lauderhill, FL 33313
Map to location
|954-765-4697
|Mon-Fri
9:00am-5:00pm
|Motor Vehicle Services Only
|**Weston
|16660 Saddle Club Road
Weston, FL 33326
Map to location
|954-765-4697
|Mon-Fri
9:00am-5:00pm
|Motor Vehicle Services Only