Sur de Florida

¿Dónde y cómo obtener mi Real ID en el sur de Florida? El 7 de mayo entra en vigor

Para obtener la Real ID, las personas deben ir a una oficina de servicio de licencias de conducir o a una oficina de recaudación de impuestos de su condado.

Por TELEMUNDO Digital

Telemundo

A partir de este 7 de mayo, los viajeros estadounidenses deberán cumplir con los requisitos de Real ID para abordar vuelos nacionales y acceder a ciertas instalaciones federales.

El Real ID, que se empezó a emitir en Florida desde 2010, es una iniciativa nacional que busca “mejorar la seguridad de las licencias de conducir y tarjetas de identificación emitidas por el estado, lo que a su vez ayudará a combatir el terrorismo y reducir el fraude de identidad”, según el Departamento de Seguridad Nacional.

También deben llevar uno de los siguientes documentos para establecer su identidad, comprobante de residencia legal y fecha de nacimiento.

Para ciudadanos estadounidenses:

  • Pasaporte estadounidense válido y vigente.
  • Copia original o certificada de un acta de nacimiento.
  • Informe Consular de Nacimiento en el Extranjero.
  • Certificado de Naturalización emitido por el DHS.
  • Certificado de Ciudadanía.

En caso de que el nombre actual y el nombre que figura en el documento de identidad principal sean diferentes, también debe traer: documento de cambio de nombre ordenado por un tribunal, certificado de matrimonio emitido por los tribunales y/o decreto de divorcio emitido por los tribunales.

Para extranjeros:

  • Tarjeta de residente permanente válida y vigente (I-551 para residentes permanentes legales).
  • Pasaporte válido para no inmigrantes, excepto solicitantes de asilo y refugiados.
  • Otro documento emitido por el gobierno que muestre su nombre completo.
  • Documento del Departamento de Seguridad Nacional que acredite su presencia legal.

Tanto ciudadanos como extranjeros deberán llevar: tarjeta de seguro social o comprobante de su número de seguro social.


MIAMI-DADE		Street AddressPhone NumberOffice HoursCommentsOffice Status
DLFlorida City1448 N. Krome Ave.
Suite #103
Florida City, FL 33034
Map to location		305-229-6333Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri:
8:00am-5:00pm

Wed:
8:30am-5:00pm		CDL HazMat


Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal		Appointments.DL
Hialeah11093 NW 138th St.
Suites #1-9
Hialeah, FL 33018
Map to location		305-229-6333Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri:
8:00am-5:00pm

Wed:
8:30am-5:00pm		CDL HazMat


Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal		Appointments.
Miami
(Central)		3721 NW 7th St.
Miami, FL 33126
Map to location		305-229-6333Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri:
8:00am-5:00pm

Wed:
8:30am-5:00pm		CDL HazMat


Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal		Appointments.
Miami
(Coral Reef)		14653 SW 122 Ave.
Miami, FL 33186
Map to location		305-229-6333Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri:
8:00am-5:00pm

Wed:
8:30am-5:00pm		CDL HazMat


Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal		Appointments.
Miami
(Kendall)		11735 SW 147th Ave.
Suite #23
Miami, FL 33196
Map to location		305-229-6333Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri:
8:00am-5:00pm

Wed:
8:30am-5:00pm		CDL HazMat


Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal		Appointments.
Miami
(Miami Gardens)		18326 NW 7th Avenue,
Miami Gardens, FL 33169
Map to location		305-229-6333Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri:
8:00am-5:00pm

Wed:
8:30am-5:00pm		CDL HazMat


Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal		Appointments.
Miami
(Mall of Americas)		Mall of Americas
7795 W. Flagler St.
Suite #82C
Miami, FL 33126
Map to location
Inside the Mall of Americas, next to Marshall’s		305-229-6333Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri:
8:00am-5:00pm

Wed:
8:30am-5:00pm

Sat:
8:00am-1:00pm		CDL HazMat


Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal		Appointments.
Miami
(Northside)		7900 NW 27 Ave.
Suite #E14
Miami, FL 33147
Map to location		305-229-6333Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri:
8:00am-5:00pm

Wed:
8:30am-5:00pm		CDL HazMat


Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal		Appointments.
*North Miami
(Justice Ctr)
15555 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33160
Map to location		305-375-5448Mon-Fri
8:00am-4:00pm
No driving tests or written tests at this location.

Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
MV**Miami18655 S. Dixie Highway
Miami, FL 33157
Map to location		305-252-1001Mon-Fri
9:00am-5:30pm
Sat
9:00am-12:30pm		Motor Vehicle Services OnlyMV
**Miami2621 NW 54th St.
Miami, FL 33142
Map to location		305-633-1115Mon-Fri
9:00am-5:00pm
Sat
9:00am-12:00pm		Motor Vehicle Services Only
**Coral Gables1418 Ponce de Leon Blvd.
Coral Gables, FL 33134
Map to location		305-444-1138Mon-Fri
9:00am-5:00pm
Sat
Closed		Motor Vehicle Services Only
**Homestead30708 S. Federal Highway
Homestead, FL 33030
Map to location		305-247-2731Mon-Fri
9:00am-5:30pm
Sat
8:00am-2:00pm		Motor Vehicle Services Only
**Miami11287 S. Dixie Highway
Miami, FL 33156
Map to location		305-235-8901Mon-Fri
8:30am-5:00pm
Sat
10:00am-2:00pm		Motor Vehicle Services Only
**Miami1375 NW 36th St.
Miami, FL 33142
Map to location		305-638-8000Mon-Fri
9:00am-5:00pm
Sat
Closed		Motor Vehicle Services Only
**Miami8530 Bird Road (40th St.)
Miami, FL 33155
Map to location		305-226-1231Mon-Fri
8:30am-5:30pm
Sat
8:30am-2:30pm		Motor Vehicle Services Only
**Miami13710-K SW 56th St.
Miami, FL 33175
Map to location		786-391-2181Mon-Fri
8:30am-5:30pm
Sat
8:30 am-1:30 pm		Motor Vehicle Services Only
**Hialeah20 W. 49th St.
Hialeah, FL 33012
Map to location		305-822-4752Mon-Fri
8:30am-5:00pm
Sat
8:00am-1:00pm		Motor Vehicle Services Only
**Miami1834 NE Miami Gardens Drive
Miami, FL 33179
Map to location		305-947-4633Mon-Fri
8:30am-5:30pm
Sat
9:30am-12:30pm		Motor Vehicle Services Only
**Miami804 NW 183rd St.
Miami, FL 33169
Map to location		305-652-8800Mon-Fri
9:00am-5:30pm
Sat
9:00am-3:00pm		Motor Vehicle Services Only
*Miami200 NW 2nd Ave.
Miami, FL 33128
Map to location		305-375-4977Mon-Fri
9:00am-2:30pm
No Title Work Accepted After 1:30pm
Sat
Closed		Motor Vehicle Services Only

Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
**Hialeah1550 W. 84th Street
Suite #75-76
Hialeah, FL 33014
Map to location		305-822-6003Mon-Fri
8:30am-5:30pm
Sat
9:00am-1:00pm		Motor Vehicle Services Only
**Sweetwater10930 W. Flagler St.
Suite #308
Miami, FL 33174
Map to location		305-221-5860Mon-Fri
9:00am-5:00pm
Sat
10:00am-2:00pm		Motor Vehicle Services Only
**Miami Beach800 71st St.
Miami Beach, FL 33141
Map to location		305-868-3277Mon-Fri
9:00am-5:30pm		Motor Vehicle Services Only
**North Miami Beach313 NE 167 St.
North Miami Beach, FL 33162
Map to location		305-770-1900Mon-Fri
9:00am-6:00pm
Sat
9:00am-2:00pm		Motor Vehicle Services Only
**North Miami12935 W. Dixie Highway
North Miami, FL 33161
Map to location		305-891-6424Mon-Fri
8:30am-5:30pm
Sat
8:30am-2:30pm		Motor Vehicle Services Only
**Hialeah Gardens11920 NW 87 Ct.
Hialeah Gardens, FL 33018
Map to location		305-231-5700Mon-Fri
9:00am-5:30pm
Sat
9:00am-3:00pm		Motor Vehicle Services Only
**Miami Lakes6402 NW 186th St.
Hialeah, FL 33015
Map to location		305-823-8877Mon-Fri
8:30am-5:30pm
Sat
8:30am-2:00pm		Motor Vehicle Services Only
**Miami10201 Hammocks Blvd.
Suite #H108
Miami, FL 33196
Map to location		305-388-2942Mon-Fri
9:00am-5:00pm
Sat
9:00am-12:00pm		Motor Vehicle Services Only
**Miami11035 NW 27th Ave.
Miami, FL 33167
Map to location		305-769-2700Mon-Fri
8:30am-5:30pm
Sat
8:30am-2:00pm		Motor Vehicle Services Only
**Miami2517 SW 8th St.
Miami, FL 33135
Map to location		305-642-5041Mon-Fri
8:30am-6:00pm
Sat
8:30am-4:30pm		Motor Vehicle Services Only
**Miami7356 SW 117th Ave.
Kendall, FL 33183
Map to location		305-661-1950Mon-Fri
9:00am-5:00pm
Sat
9:00am-1:00pm		Motor Vehicle Services Only
**Miami3636 NW 36th St.
Miami, FL 33142
Map to location		305-634-2626Mon-Fri
9:00am-5:00pm
Sat
9:00am-2:00pm		Motor Vehicle Services Only
**Miami5747 NW Seventh St.
Miami, FL 33126
Map to location		305-264-2545Mon - Fri
8:30 am - 5:30 pm
Sat
8:30 am - 12:30 pm		Motor Vehicle Services Only
https://www.flhsmv.gov/locations/miami-dade/

PALM BEACH		Street AddressPhone NumberOffice HoursComments
DL & MVBelle Glade2976 State Road 15
Belle Glade, FL 33430
Map to location		561-355-2264Mon-Fri
DL: 8:15am-4:30pm
MV: 8:15am-5:00pm		By Reservation Only

Please send all mail correspondence to:
PO Box 3715, West Palm Beach, FL 33402

Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal

Palm Beach County Residents Only		DL & MV
Delray Beach501 S. Congress Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Map to location		561-355-2264Mon-Fri
DL: 8:15am-4:30pm
MV: 8:15am-5:00pm		By Reservation Only

Please send all mail correspondence to:
PO Box 3715, West Palm Beach, FL 33402

Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal

Palm Beach County Residents Only
Greenacres4215 S. Military Trail
Greenacres, FL 33463
Map to location		561-355-2264Mon-Fri
DL: 8:15am-4:30pm
MV: 8:15am-5:00pm		By Reservation Only

Please send all mail correspondence to:
PO Box 3715, West Palm Beach, FL 33402

Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal

Palm Beach County Residents Only
Palm Beach Gardens3185 PGA Blvd.
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Map to location		561-355-2264Mon-Fri
DL: 8:15am-4:30pm
MV: 8:15am-5:00pm		By Reservation Only

Please send all mail correspondence to:
PO Box 3715, West Palm Beach, FL 33402

Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal

Palm Beach County Residents Only
Westlake16440 Town Center Parkway South
Westlake, FL 33470
Map to location		561-355-2264Mon-Fri
DL: 8:15am-4:30pm
MV:8:15am-5:00pm		By Reservation Only

Please send all mail correspondence to:
PO Box 3715, West Palm Beach, FL 33402

Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal

Palm Beach County Residents Only
West Palm Beach301 N. Olive Ave.
First Floor
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Map to location		561-355-2264Mon-Fri
DL: 8:15am-4:30pm
MV:8:15am-5:00pm		By Reservation Only

Please send all mail correspondence to:
PO Box 3715, West Palm Beach, FL 33402

Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal

Palm Beach County Residents Only

City		Street AddressPhone NumberOffice HoursCommentsOffice Status
DLLauderdale Lakes3718-3 W. Oakland Park Blvd.
Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33311
Map to location		954-497-1570Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri:
8:00am-5:00pm

Wed:
8:30am-5:00pm		Renew or replace online at MyDMV PortalAppointmentsDL
Margate1135 Banks Road
Margate, FL 33063
Map to location		954-497-1570Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri:
8:00am-5:00pm

Wed:
8:30am-5:00pm		CDL HazMat


Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal		Appointments
Sunrise3511 N Pine Island Road
Sunrise, FL 33351
Map to location		954-497-1570Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri:
8:00am-5:00pm

Wed:
8:30am-5:00pm		Renew or replace online at MyDMV PortalAppointments
Pembroke Pines8001 Pembroke Road
Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
Map to location		954-497-1570Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri:
8:00am-5:00pm

Wed:
8:30am-5:00pm

Sat:
8:00am-1:00pm		CDL HazMat


Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal		Appointments
Pompano Citi Centre1955 Federal Hwy, Unit J209
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Map to location		954-497-1570Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri:
8:00am-5:00pm

Wed:
8:30am-5:00pm

Sat:
8:00am-1:00pm		CDL HazMat


Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal		Appointments
MV**Coral Springs1160 N. University Drive
Coral Springs, FL 33071
Map to location		954-765-4697Mon-Fri
9:00am-5:00pm		Motor Vehicle Services OnlyMV
**Ft. Lauderdale1113 N. Federal Highway
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33304
Map to location		954-765-4697Mon-Fri
9:00am-5:00pm
Sat
9:00am-2:00pm		Motor Vehicle Services Only
*Plantation1800 NW 66th Ave.
Suite 101
Plantation, FL 33313
Map to location		954-765-4697Mon-Fri
8:30am-5:00pm		Motor Vehicle Services Only

VIN Verifications not conducted at this location

Title Services until 4:30 p.m.

Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
**Hollywood3387 Sheridan St.
Hollywood, FL 33021
Map to location		954-765-4697Mon-Fri
9:00am-5:00pm
Sat
9:00am-2:00pm		Motor Vehicle Services Only
**Deerfield2265-A W. Hillsboro Blvd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Map to location		954-596-2110Mon-Fri
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.		Motor Vehicle Services Only
**Pembroke Pines294 S. Flamingo Road
Pembroke Pines, FL 33026
Map to location		954-765-4697Mon-Fri
9:00am-5:00pm		Motor Vehicle Services Only
**Lauderhill1299-A NW 40th Ave.
Lauderhill, FL 33313
Map to location		954-765-4697Mon-Fri
9:00am-5:00pm		Motor Vehicle Services Only
**Weston16660 Saddle Club Road
Weston, FL 33326
Map to location		954-765-4697Mon-Fri
9:00am-5:00pm		Motor Vehicle Services Only
https://www.flhsmv.gov/locations/broward/

Este artículo etiquetado en:

Sur de Florida
Panel
