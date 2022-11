Bajo custodia 21 migrantes cubanos que llegaron a Cayo Hueso

#𝗛𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗡𝗼𝘄:



U.S. Border Patrol agents along with @CBPAMORegDirSE responded to a migrant landing at Smathers Beach in Key West, Florida & encountered 21 migrants from Havana, Cuba. The investigation is ongoing.#cbp #breaking #florida #Tuesday pic.twitter.com/xUVBHj6sCN