Arrestan en Colorado a hombre buscado por el asesinato de adolescente en Miramar en 2023

De Sean PHANG, wanted by @MiramarPD for 2nd deg murder w/ a firearm, was arrested by COVOTF DUSMs & TFOs from @cityoffountain PD, @CBI_Colorado, & @Colorado_DOC along with help from @EPCSheriff & @CSPDPIO. PHANG tried to flee, but was caught near Hwy 85 & Fontaine Blvd. pic.twitter.com/L4bNLK0Gxw